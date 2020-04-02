|
Fredrick "Fred" C. Miller
Wisconsin Rapids - Fredrick "Fred" Carl Miller, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Comfort Care Unit at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Fred was born February 27, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Chester and Dorothy (nee Smith) Miller. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955 and began a lifetime career at the Biron Paper Mill. Fred retired as a supervisor of the paper machines in 1994.
Fred married Carole Cornelius in 1957. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family in central Wisconsin and also up north in the Rhinelander area. Fred was a founding member of the Aqua Skiers. He owned F.C. Miller Construction & Excavating. Fred and Carole divorced in 1973. In 1976, he married June Stensberg. They were blessed with wonderful memories until her death in 2011.
Fred enjoyed breakfast at McDonalds, watching TV gameshows, car racing, and visiting casinos. He was a talented cook and enjoyed baking cookies. Fred owned a collection of beer memorabilia, guns, and coins. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by his children: Scott Miller, Cynthia (Steve) Peotter, Sheryl (Don) Joosten, Lori (Richard) Redmond, and Kent Miller; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Vera Brown, Sandy Beyer, John (Pat) Miller, and Sue Miller; his brother-in-law, Tony VanErt; and many nieces and nephews; he is further survived by his step-sons: Chris (Cheryl) Stensberg, Tom (Dawn) Stensberg, Dennis (Deb) Stensberg, Gary (Judy) Stensberg, and Randy (Wendy) Stensberg; and many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. In addition to his second wife and parents, Fred is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Miller; his sister, Betty VanErt; and his brother-in-law, Ed Beyer.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Fred's family would like to thank the Comfort Care Unit for the excellent care he received and for the beautiful quilt that was donated by the Material Girls Quilt Club at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community, and with genuine concern for the people for whom they love, his family has opted for a private family service at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Cards of Condolence may be sent to: The Miller Family, P.O. Box 1502, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-1502.
