Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Wisconsin Rapids - Fredrick S. "Ricky D" Durrant, age 66 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, died Thursday, January 09, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI with his family and friends by his side.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date.

Rick was born July 25, 1953 in Stevens Point, WI to Frederick and Esther (Sikorski) Durrant. He was employed at Consolidated Paper Company (Verso) for 44 years, retiring on June 1, 2016. Rick loved watching both the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, listening to music of all kinds, playing golf and was active in the Community Theater. He was a yearly participant in Steven's Point Trivia with Ricky D's House of Hormones Team.

Rick is survived by his 2 sisters-in-law's: Joyce Durrant and Kim (Willie) Block, 2 nieces: Pamela (Charles) Nemfakos, Linda (Scott) Aschenbrenner, great niece Alexandra Nemfakos, a very special cousin Vicki (Dan) Dunham and Amanda & Ashley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: William "Billy" Durrant, Edward "Ned" Durrant and infant brother Edward.

A memorial donation may be made in Rick's name to a .

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the second floor and CCU at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Rick.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
