Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Johnson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Johnson Obituary
Gail Johnson

Wisconsin Rapids - Gail Johnson, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gail at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Gail was born May 11, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Elmer and Dorothy Woodard. She married Alyn R. Johnson on November 1, 1969 in Madison, WI. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1986. Gail was a Teacher's Aide at Lincoln High School for many years.

Gail is survived by two sons, Greg Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tim Johnson of Fond du Lac, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, James Woodard and Kenneth Woodard.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now