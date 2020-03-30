|
|
Gail Johnson
Wisconsin Rapids - Gail Johnson, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gail at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Gail was born May 11, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Elmer and Dorothy Woodard. She married Alyn R. Johnson on November 1, 1969 in Madison, WI. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1986. Gail was a Teacher's Aide at Lincoln High School for many years.
Gail is survived by two sons, Greg Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tim Johnson of Fond du Lac, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, James Woodard and Kenneth Woodard.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020