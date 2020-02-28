|
|
Gail R. Lowrey
Wisconsin Rapids - Gail Ruth Lowrey, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.
Services for Gail will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Pletcher will officiate. Burial will take place at Green Hill Cemetery in the Town of Saratoga at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Gail was born February 12, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids to George and Arlene (Wood) Gjertsen. Gail grew up in Nekoosa and graduated from Alexander High School in 1958. While in high school, Gail participated in the school choir and was a wonderful pianist. She enjoyed going to the movies with her friends. Gail worked for Nekoosa Papers in the Port Edwards office. She went on to work for Georgia Pacific at the mill in Nekoosa, as a wood chip tester. Gail retired, in 2000, from Georgia Pacific, after 28 years of faithful service to the company. After her retirement, she continued to pursue her love of cleaning and organizing, by cleaning for several local businesses, until the age of 77.
Gail was a devote Christian and an active member of the Evangelical Free Church for many years. Shel cherished spending time with her family more than anything else in the world. She was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers. Gail enjoyed music, dancing, reading books, travelling, playing Scrabble, UNO, and other card games. She found pleasure in shopping, especially at Goodwill. Gail took pleasure in taking long walks and was a member of the Silver Sneakers group. Gail is loved and will be deeply missed.
Gail is survived by her children: Brenda Szulczewski, Dana Meddaugh, and Lance (Steff) Lowrey; her grandchildren: Lacey King, Amanda (Justin) Zwetz, Trevin (Morgan) Szulczewski, Keira Lowrey, Jarin Szulczewski, and Jordan Lowrey; she is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Aaden King, Coen King, Alexa Zwetz, Roman Draman, Dash Szulczewski, Cameron Zwetz, and Farrah Szulczewski. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her stepmother, Ann Gjertsen and her son-in-law, Richard Szulczewski.
A special thank you goes out to the staff at Edgewater Haven for their love and caring shown to Gail and the entire family throughout this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020