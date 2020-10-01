1/1
Gale F. Pechinski
1944 - 2020
Gale F. Pechinski

Manitowoc - Gale F. Pechinski, age 76, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Gale was born on February 24, 1944 in Manitowoc to the late Clarence and Marciel (Parworth) Conjurski. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. On August 11, 1979, Gale married Roger Pechinski in Wisconsin Rapids. She had worked at Mirro Foley Aluminum Company in Manitowoc for 19 years and also at Rockline Industries in Sheboygan for five years. Gale loved riding on the back of the Harley with Roger where they went on road trips with other friends. She was an avid bowler. Gale was active in attending AMVETS Post 99 meetings with Roger and participating in bowling leagues with him. She will be sadly missed by them all. Gale enjoyed painting, fishing, watching birds, and making candy. Above all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends - especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include Gale's husband of 41 years, Roger; three children, Linda (Doug) Dekarske, Wisconsin Rapids; Sherry Spaulding and her special friend Phillip Fuller, Manitowoc; and Jim (Mary) Spaulding, Two Rivers; four grandchildren, Callie (Evan) Kulinski, Chelsea (Jake) Sinnen, Skyler and Dillon Spaulding; two great grandchildren and one on the way, Chloe and Claire Sinnen; two brothers, Scott (Tracy) House, Ocala, FL; and Clarence Conjurski Jr., Manitowoc; sister, Carmen (Cal) Olson, Greenwood, IN; father-in-law, Jim Pechinski; five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; 22 nieces and nephews; also aunts, uncles, and friends. Gale was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marciel Conjurski; two brothers, Russell Conjurski and infant brother, Bobby House; and mother-in-law, Lillian K. Pechinski.

A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family would ask that everyone please wear masks. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Gale's name.

Roger would like to extend his thanks and appreciation to all of the family for their support.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 North Street, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
