Garth W Feldman
Friendship - Garth W Feldman, 95, of Adams/Friendship passed away peacefully on January 11, 2019 at Villa Pines Living Center. He was born January 2nd, 1924, at home on the farm on County Z in Friendship, where he grew up and lived for 75 years before moving to Villla Pines. He was born with a physical disability which limited some activities but did not dampen his spirit. Growing up on the family farm he did chores, ran a tractor, tended to the chickens and helped do odd jobs. He, like many, grew up in lean times. He helped supplement the household income by selling eggs to many of the seasonal residents and weekend campers the came to the Adam-Friendship area. Garth worked for a time at the Quincy Cemetery mowing grass, putting out flags and general upkeep. He grew up when there was no TV but listened to radio shows and it was still what he preferred. He enjoyed music, especially Polka music, played darts for the team at Villa. But his biggest love was one he shared with Henry Ford - the automobile. It did not matter what make or model it was. He loved them all. When we visited and drove in with a new vehicle, he had to know about all the features, how we liked it. The delight was evident by the light in his eyes and smile on his face. During his lifetime he saw travel evolve from a team of horses to electric cars. Garth had owned a Plymouth from the 40's which was the envy of several family members. He greatly enjoyed his family and friends. Enjoyed their visits., phone calls and seeing pictures of the different places they lived and vacationed. Since much of the family lives in different parts of the country he could take adventures there through them. It could be hunting bears in WA, taking wildlife photos in AK, the winter on the oil fields of AK, the new home in ID, the farmlands of CA, the hurricane in NC or the cranes landing in the backyard right here at home. He enjoyed it all. Having been a lifelong resident of the area, Garth new a lot of the local history and welcomed the opportunity to share it. Garth had a good sense of humor, shy smile, a big heart and sometimes a stubborn streak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sarah Feldman, a brother Harold Feldman, sister and brother in law - Elaine and Earl Staurseth, sister and brother in law Evelyn and Arthur (Rudy) Fansel and nephew Greg Stauwrseth. He is survived by his nephews Brian Staurseth, Haines, Alaska and Randy Fansel, Salinas, California and nieces Gail (Mike) Carr of Boise, Idaho and Norma Priestley, Madison, Wisconsin and great-nephews, Justin (December) Carr of Port Angeles, Washington and Adam Priestley, Durham, North Carolina - and great-great nieces & nephew Faith, Stella, and Rowan Carr of Port Angeles, WI The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Pines for the friendship, kindness and care Garth was provided over the years. Per Garth's request, there will not be a funeral service. He will be laid to rest in Quincy Cemetery and a private memorial will be held at a date to be determined later. Roseberry's in Adams is handling the burial arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019