Gary C. Keyzer



Nekoosa - Gary C. Keyzer age 76 of Nekoosa died Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.



Visitation for Gary will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.



Gary was born May 1, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids to Richard and Esther (Field) Keyzer. He served in the United States Army. On February 5, 1976 he married Janet Shymanski in Marshfield.



He was employed by Georgia Pacific (Domtar) for 25 years until 1993. He was an avid pumpkin grower and helped to create the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest.



He was survived by his wife Janet and their three children Joseph (Michelle) Keyzer, Jessica (Jason) Keyzer, Zachary (Ashley) Keyzer and two children from his previous marriage Richard Keyzer and Lisa (Kevin) Coombs; by his grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Larry (Theresa) Keyzer and Rodney Keyzer and by his sister Deanna (Jack) Swanson.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joshua and his brother Gerald.



In lieu of flowers please purchase a dollar scratch off in memory of Gary. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary