Vesper - Gary Gene Holtz, 77, of Vesper, went to be with his loving Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church located on the corner of Swedish Road and County Road C between Vesper and Rudolph, WI. Pastor Dennis Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Parish Cemetery in the Town of Hansen, on Grant Road. Times of visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street and Hwy 54E, and again prior to the funeral service at Bethany Lutheran Church, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Gary was born December 22, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Leslie and Margaret (Femling) Holtz. He grew up and lived his life in the Vesper area. Gary attended Vesper Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1959. He had a dedicated work-ethic, participating in activities that included: farming, custom slaughtering, and began Holtz Construction Company in the late 1960's. Gary married the love of his life, Bonita "Bonnie" Nordeng on June 1, 1979. They were blessed with nearly 40 years of marriage. His passions included: gardening with his four grandsons, teaching them how to prepare, grow, and harvest food from the earth, also: farming, deer hunting, building and remodeling homes, watching game shows and Western movies, and reading Western novels.



Gary is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; his children: Todd Lokken of Vesper, WI, Jen (Kevin) Loos of Onalaska, WI, Kimberly Holtz of Wausau, WI, and Mitchell Holtz of Vesper, WI; his grandsons: Caleb Lokken of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Jack Loos, Owen Loos, and Elliot Loos of Onalaska, WI; his siblings: Victor (Mary) Holtz of Rudolph, WI, Lois Gellerman of Wisconsin Rapids, Dorothy Berger of Racine, WI; his sisters-in-law: Bertha Holtz and Janet (Jerry) Meddaugh of Wisconsin Rapids; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Keith Holtz, Loyal "Bubs" Holtz, Wendell Holtz, Floyd Holtz, and Neva Marceau; he is further preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Erwin Gellerman, Dave Marceau, and Werner Berger.



The family is requesting that anyone having pictures of Gary, building a new home or remodeling a home, to please bring a copy to either visitation to share with the family. Thank you! Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019