Gary L. Allworden



Port Edwards - Gary L. Allworden, age 79, of 541 Market Avenue, Port Edwards, Wi died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center of Crystal River in Waupaca, WI.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards, WI. Pastor Daniel Bohn will officiate, burial will be in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church on Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by the Nekoosa VFW Post #2534.



Gary was born October 4, 1939 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Richard & H. Bernice (Jensen) Allworden. He graduated for John Edwards High School in Port Edwards. Gary worked for the Village of Port Edwards until his employment at Nepco (Domtar). He left to join the U.S. Airforce in 1961 and was stationed at Ft. Leonardwood in Missouri, before returning to employment at Nepco (Domtar) in Port Edwards until his retirement in 1996. Gary married Carol Arndt on April 15, 1967, she died June 27, 1989, they had one son Daniel. He then married Julie Marousek on August 31, 1991 at Trinity Lutheran in Port Edwards, he gained a step daughter Gena from the marriage.



Gary dedicated himself to serving the community, he served on The Wood County Board for 19 years, was a Village of Port Edwards Board Trustee for 8 years and was the Village President for 6 years. Gary was proud to be a member of the Port Edwards Lions Club, the Model T Club and was member of the local Ownership Tractor Club. He totally enjoyed owning cars, trucks and tractors, the older the better and was proud to be a part of sharing them in local parades. Gary truly enjoyed bringing happiness to the old and to the young, especially dressing up and playing Santa.



Gary is survived by his wife Julie Allworden of Port Edwards,WI; Son Daniel (Kim Dionne) Allworden of the Town of Grand Rapids, WI; step daughter Gena (John) Trast of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren: Gracelyn, Gretchen, Owen and Eli, sister Sharon Quackenboss of West Salem, WI and is further survived by many additional family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William and twin sister Gail.



Gary's pride and joy was his family and he will be missed. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019