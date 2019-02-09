Gary L. McAllister



Wisconsin Rapids - Gary Louis McAllister, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully and joined his eternal Father on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Michelle Nickodemus will officiate. Burial will be at Colburn-Leola Cemetery. His family welcomes you to celebrate his life during a time of visitation for family and friends from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. There will be Eastern Star and Masonic Memorial Services at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.



Gary was born December 14, 1940 to Ray and Juanita "Fay" (Holmes) McAllister in the Arpin, WI area. He was the eldest of six children and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. After high school, he received his certification in gas welding and instrumentation. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Peterson, in November, 1960. They raised 5 children together and divorced in 1994.



Gary worked as a pipefitter/steamfitter for Local Union 778 (now 434) and many contractors over the years; including work on many paper machine rebuilds and work on the Alaskan Pipeline. He enjoyed time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, playing cards, camping and ski trips, snowmobiling, and many vacations out west. He was a past member of the Port Edwards Lion's Club. Gary was a very active member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member and Past Master of Wisconsin Rapids Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #128, member and Past Patron of Rainbow Chapter #87 Order of the Eastern Star, member of Wautoma Chapter #198 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Eau Claire.



In 1997, Gary remarried to Carol (Steuck) and celebrated almost 22 years together. During this time, he and Carol carried on Gary's love of family and time with friends, their involvement in various Masonic organizations where they each held numerous chairs, and travel including seeing through Gary's dream of visiting Scotland where they learned about his lineage. In his later years, Gary could be found in his workshop tinkering on various projects he had or helping friends with theirs, reading a good book, and fishing as much as he could. Gary's motto was "if he can't fix it, it's not broke."



He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Mark (Elaine) McAllister, Scott (Doris) McAllister, Gail McAllister, Craig McAllister, and Beth McAllister; grandchildren: Genevieve (Eric) Kosmotka, Steve (Kate) McAllister, and Jaeden and Lilianna Micco; great grandchildren: Kyle and Kaleb Kosmotka and Nolan and Jace McAllister; siblings: Julie Slauson, Linda (Conrad) Kramer, Gene (Joey) McAllister; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; sisters, Marla Sojka and LeeAnne (Gary) Ashenberg; son-in-law, Nick Micco; and brother in law, Donald Slauson.



He is remembered most for his genuine smile, sense of humor, a strong work ethic and integrity, his kindness and helping hand to family and friends, and his longtime involvement in many organizations.



Gary's family would like to thank all the caregivers and medical staff for their exceptional care and family and friends both near and far for all of their thoughts and prayers and kind assistance.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to . Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary