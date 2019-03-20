|
|
Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson
Grant - Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson, age 60, Town of Grant, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service for Gary will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Steve Hulke will officiate. A celebration of Gary's life will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Johnson family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019