Gayle M. HostvedtWisconsin Rapids - Gayle M. Hostvedt, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WIA Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Gayle was born April 13, 1959 in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI to Lawrence and Deanna (Wagner) Amundson. She held various jobs in the Wisconsin Rapids area.Gayle is survived by three children, Danielle (Victor) Cuello of Virginia, James Sabatke of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and John Hostvedt of Black River Falls, WI; granddaughter, Savanah Cuello; brothers and sisters, Lori (Clyde) Diver of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Marie Punzel of Cambridge, WI, Tammy (Darrell) Renner of Arkdale, WI, Mary (John) Akkerman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Deb (Geno) Bettack of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kim (Jeff) Breunig of Madison, WI, Rhonda (Jeff) Haugh of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jim Wagner of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Larry Amundson of Adams, WI.Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Amundson; mother, Deanna Wagner; stepfather, James Wagner; two sisters, Janet Erdman and Louella Reisbeck.