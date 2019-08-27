|
|
Gene A. Hilgers
Wisconsin Rapids - Gene A. Hilgers, age 56, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of life for Gene will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kellner Club beginning at 3:00 PM.
Gene was born on March 8, 1963 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to the late George and Leta (Jadack) Hilgers. Gene attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1981. Gene was a hard working man, never slowing down for long. He worked as a truck driver for Wolosek's Landscaping for many years. He also had a successful snow plowing business.
Gene was an extreme outdoorsman. He loved to travel exploring new hunting and fishing spots with his beloved dogs and and great friends. He was always proud of his thriving garden. Gene was a member and avid shooter at The Heart of Wisconsin Sportsman's Club.
Gene is survived by his children Alan Hilgers (significant other Kiiri Zimny) and RaeLynn Hilgers; twin grandsons Aven and Kaden Hilgers; brother Paul (Karleen) Hilgers; sister Nancy (Jim) Junemann and his significant other Kathleen Montgomery; his dogs: Kota, Storm, and Khalifa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dogs Buck, Duke, Casey and Patsy.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses from the UW Cancer Centers and Heartland Hospice. The wonderful people from Kellner Club and The Heart of Wisconsin Sportsman's Club. Also, a huge thank you to all of our supportive friends and family.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019