1/1
Gene D. Frost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene D. Frost

Junction City - Gene D. Frost, age 72, of Junction City, WI died at home on July 12, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family and under the care Ascension Hospice.

He was born June 28, 1948 to the late Claude and Stella (Johnson) Frost in Stevens Point, WI. Gene grew up in the Town of Linwood, attended the local grade school, and graduated in 1966 from P.J. Jacobs High School.

Gene married Diane m Boenski on August 27, 1966 at First Baptist Church.

In his earlier years, he worked for Joerns Bro. Furniture. Gene later became employed with Consolidated Paper. During his time there, he also owned and operated Gehrardt Logging. Gene retired from Consolidated Paper on July 12, 2003.

Gene will be remembered most for his love and dedication to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and collecting Cushman Scooters. Gene appreciated antique cars and relished attending the Iola Care Show every year.

Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Frost; children, Jeremy Frost and Brenda (Al Gaulke) Frost; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kenneth McElhaney) Aellig, Jordan (Renee) Frost, Jesse (Ashley) Frost, Steven (Amy) Hartlich, Nichole (Steven Springer) Zdroik, and Tia Gaulke; great grandchildren, Sarah Arney, Amanda Springer, and one on the way; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Kenneth; sister, Fern; and son, Jeffery Frost.

A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home, Stevens Point, WI. A time of visitation will precede at the funeral home, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Linwood Union Cemetery.

Safe social practice by guest and family will be observed and attendance is based on your comfort level. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.

His family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascension Hospice and associated care staff for their dedication: Kate, Allison, Mark, Luann, Stephanie, and Terri.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved