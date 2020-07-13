Gene D. Frost
Junction City - Gene D. Frost, age 72, of Junction City, WI died at home on July 12, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family and under the care Ascension Hospice.
He was born June 28, 1948 to the late Claude and Stella (Johnson) Frost in Stevens Point, WI. Gene grew up in the Town of Linwood, attended the local grade school, and graduated in 1966 from P.J. Jacobs High School.
Gene married Diane m Boenski on August 27, 1966 at First Baptist Church.
In his earlier years, he worked for Joerns Bro. Furniture. Gene later became employed with Consolidated Paper. During his time there, he also owned and operated Gehrardt Logging. Gene retired from Consolidated Paper on July 12, 2003.
Gene will be remembered most for his love and dedication to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and collecting Cushman Scooters. Gene appreciated antique cars and relished attending the Iola Care Show every year.
Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Frost; children, Jeremy Frost and Brenda (Al Gaulke) Frost; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kenneth McElhaney) Aellig, Jordan (Renee) Frost, Jesse (Ashley) Frost, Steven (Amy) Hartlich, Nichole (Steven Springer) Zdroik, and Tia Gaulke; great grandchildren, Sarah Arney, Amanda Springer, and one on the way; and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Kenneth; sister, Fern; and son, Jeffery Frost.
A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home, Stevens Point, WI. A time of visitation will precede at the funeral home, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Linwood Union Cemetery.
Safe social practice by guest and family will be observed and attendance is based on your comfort level. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
.
His family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascension Hospice and associated care staff for their dedication: Kate, Allison, Mark, Luann, Stephanie, and Terri.