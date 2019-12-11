|
|
Gene P. Timm
Wisconsin Rapids - Gene P. Timm, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place beginning at 9:00 A.M. and go until the time of the service at the church on Friday, December 13, 2019. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Timm family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Gene was born November 7, 1941 in Kellner, WI to Clarence and Gertrude Timm. He married Marianne Heath on November 10, 1962. They had 57 years of happiness together. Gene worked at Neipp's Hardware right out of high school, K-Mart for 15 years, and then Younkers for 15 years. Gene and Marianne owned and operated Port Plaza Hardware. He was one of the charter members of Kellner Ducks Unlimited. Gene was probably best known for his passion of installing underground sprinklers, which he did for over 50 years.
He enjoyed camping. Gene and Marianne were seasonal campers at Vista Royalle in Bancroft for 43 years. Gene loved to hunt pheasants and started the Ringnecks of Kellner Pheasant Club. He was a fan of the Brewers, Packers, and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow into splendid adults. Gene was a very active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, where he held many different leadership positions.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marianne; his children: Rick Timm and Wendy (Jeremy) Staven; his grandchildren: Chelsea Timm, Jake Timm, Jillian Staven, and Josie Staven; his daughter-in-law, Amy (Kevin) Timm-Peterson; and his brother, Harris (Nancy) Timm. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Susan (Dennis) Kromenaker, Cathy Timm, Pat Van Wormer, and Helene Timm; his brother-in-law, Tony Garski; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his son, Steve Timm; his brothers: James Timm, Harland Timm, and Nathan Timm; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Les and Dorothy Heath. He is further preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dave Van Wormer; and his sisters-in-law, Janet Garski and Jean (Wayne) Crueger.
Gene is loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019