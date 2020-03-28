Services
Genevieve H. Cwiklo

Genevieve H. Cwiklo Obituary
Genevieve H. Cwiklo

Wisconsin Rapids - Genevieve H. Cwiklo, 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital. She was born to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Lassa) Cimuchowski on January 27, 1928. She married John Cwiklo on September 30, 1950. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, active in the Ladies Guild, loved her gardening and flowers, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and a proud mom, grandmother, great grandmother and a good friend to many.

She is survived by her children; Kenneth Cwiklo, Lyons, IL, David (friend Ana) Cwiklo, Los Angeles, CA, Sharon (Roman) Bachinski, Stevens Point, WI, Alan (Wanda) Cwiklo, Winnebago, IL, Gregory (friend Veronica) Cwiklo, Rome, WI, grandchildren; Elizabeth (friend Michael) Bachinski, Amy (Steven) Beattie and great grandson August, Emily (Travis) Salvinski with great granddaughter Eva, Daniel (friend Layne) Bachinski, Alex (friend Autumn) Bachinski, Jerel (fiancé Shelley) Folts, Zared (friend Dawn) Folts with great grandson Brennan, Zachary (Tiffani) Blackwell with great grandsons Declan and Rowen, Molly Cwiklo, Madeline (friend Lucas) Cwiklo, Wesley (Faith) Cwiklo and Lauren (fiancé Bjorn) Cwiklo.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A private family service was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1150 2nd St. N, Wisconsin Rapids. Father Robert Schaller officiated. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
