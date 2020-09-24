Geoge Bures
Wisconsin Rapids - George Bures, age 71, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to Covid-19 with no pre-existing or underlying conditions.
George was born on July 6th, 1949 in Elgin, IL to the late Claire (Walter) and George Bures, Sr. He grew up in Fox River Grove, Illinois and graduated from Cary-Grove High School in 1967. He attended UW-Stevens Point where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Music Education. George was united in marriage to his wife, Karen, on July 21st, 1973 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
George was a Senior Systems Analyst at Sentry Insurance and First Financial Bank in Stevens Point, Wisconsin before he left the corporate world to pursue a career in teaching. He spent 17 years as a band director in the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst, Wisconsin, and after retirement, continued to work as a substitute teacher for the Nekoosa School District. George also spent countless hours on the football field as a referee, officiating games for teams of all ages, from Rapids Raptors youth football to Division I WIAA Varsity football games.
George's greatest gift was as a teacher, which extended far beyond the classroom and the podium as a band director. He loved to teach his grandsons how to fish and hunt and enjoyed special trips to Canada each summer with Karen and his "boys". He also enjoyed his summers with Karen, entertaining friends and family by the pool, gardening, and attending many of his grandsons' sporting events. In winter, George was usually found on a black diamond slope at Granite Peak ski hill, his favorite winter pass time. He was a nationally certified ski patrol and instructor, and was looking forward to another season at the hill this year.
George also spent time giving back to his community. He was an active member of Elks Lodge 693 in Wisconsin Rapids and served in many leadership roles, including Exalted Ruler in 2013-14 and 2015-16.
George is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters Cara (fiancé Ryan Parker) and Krista (Josh) Hafenbredl; grandsons Keagan and Carter Christy, Ethan and Alex Hafenbredl; brother Mark (Julie) Bures of Cary, IL; niece Maggie Bures of Chicago, IL; nephew Andy Bures of North Aurora, IL; and great-nephews Joey and Will Bures of North Aurora, IL.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Kris Lahren and all of the amazing nurses and caregivers in the Covid ICU Unit at Wausau Aspirus Hospital who took such extraordinary and compassionate care of George since due to restrictions we were not able to be by his side.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up at a later date.
Funeral Services for George will be held at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover at 2:30PM, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:00PM until service time Sunday. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be observed. A Private family Interment will be at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com