|
|
George A. Kvatek
Stevens Point - George A. Kvatek, age 78, of Stevens Point, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center with his loving family at his side. George was born on May 10, 1941 in Stevens Point, a son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Laskowski) Kvatek.
He attended P.J. Jacobs High School, graduating in 1957. George enlisted in the U.S. Airforce after graduation and was honorably discharged in 1963, after the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving in Puerto Rico during that time. Upon his return, he began his employment in Wisconsin Rapids at the paper mill where he retired in 2001 after 35 years.
He was united in marriage to the former Mary Zurawski at St. Peter Catholic Church in 1966. The couple celebrated 53 years of marriage in July. George loved to be in the outdoors, cutting wood, hunting, fishing and spending time with Mary and their family. He is a member of St Philip the Apostle parish in Rudolph. He is also a member of the American Legion Post 485, of Rudolph and the Disabled American Veterans, Post 10262, of Plover.
His patriotism was evident, serving on the Rudolph American Legion Honor Guard for many years.
George is survived by; his wife, Mary; children, Carol Keip of Junction City, Linda (Scott) Thompson of Fitchburg, George F. (Heidi) of Stevens Point, Gilbert (Lynette) of Stevens Point, Cindy Wiese of Kellner, Guy of Stevens Point and Gregg of Kearney, NE; 13 grandchildren, Nathan (Amber), Evan (Bertha), Jenna, Katie, Ryan, Maddie, Boden, Max, Shayla, Dash, Ashley (Brent), Brandon and Garrett; 5 great-grandchildren, Brett, Bella, Xander, Noah and Ben;sister, Ann Kelly of TX; brothers, Daniel of Stevens Point and David (Portia) of CA.; sister-in-law, Karen Kvatek; and numerous other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents, sister, Mary Ann Wayda; brother, Frank; and son-in-law Duane Keip.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Philip the Apostle, 6957 Grotto Ave., Rudolph, WI 54475 at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with Rev. Bill Menzel presiding. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery with military honors. Family and friends are invited for a visitation at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the service.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kvatek family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019