George C. MonvilleWisconsin Rapids - George C. Monville, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence.A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A private family service will follow at the funeral home. Deacon Jerome Ruesch will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ontonagon, Michigan.George was born August 29, 1937 in Hubbell, Michigan to George and Elizabeth (Bluth) Monville. He graduated from Lake Linden-Hubbell High School in 1955. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1956 and served honorably until his discharge in 1958.George married the love of his life, Carole Nygard on July 9, 1960 in Ontonagon. He attended business classes through the University of Wisconsin-Madison and IBM.He worked for White Pine Copper for 26 years, leaving as director of IT. In 1984, George moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI when he was hired by Consolidated Papers Inc. as project manager for the installation of their IBM system. He retired in 1999. Following retirement from Consolidated, George worked as a realtor for First Weber real estate in Wisconsin Rapids until he could no longer work due to ill health.George was a very active member of Wisconsin Rapids Elks Lodge #693 for 36 years, serving as Exalted Ruler twice and as chaplain.George is survived by his loving wife, Carole; son, Jeffrey (Tamara) Monville; daughter, Ann (Brian) Rogers; grandchildren: Justin (Amanda) Rogers, Amanda (Brandon) Ziolkowski, Brandon (Brooke) Monville, Mason Monville, and Carson Monville; great-grandchildren: Sophia Rogers, Parker Rogers, Margaret Ziolkowski, and Madelyn Monville; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Beverly Lotspaih. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Monville; five brothers; four sisters; and his mother and father-in-law, Adolph and Margaret Nygard.Dad and grandpa, you may be gone but never forgotten…until we meet again.