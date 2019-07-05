George Davis



Town of Saratoga - George L. Davis, age 93, of the town of Saratoga, died Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday July 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by Nekoosa VFW Post #2534. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



George was born November 15, 1925 in the town of Sigel, Wood County to Ray and Selina (Godon) Davis. He served in the US Army from 1944 - 1946 in the South Pacific as a tail gunner on 16 missions. George married Delores Luebeck on August 23, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids.



George attended UW Stevens Point and UW Madison. He was employed by Consolidated Papers Inc. for 34 years, retiring as a Senior Process Engineer in January 1987. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a founding member of the Wilderness Sportsmen's Club. His many interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, trapping, and his cabin up north. George and Delores also enjoyed dancing. George previously operated a saw mill, raised honey bees and produced maple syrup, which was taken over by grandson Dakota. In earlier years he drove stock cars and enjoyed his Harley Davidson. Most of all George loved his family and his role as husband, father and grandpa. A generous man, George was willing to help anyone in need.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years Delores Davis; eight children John (Suzan Smith-Davis) Davis, Michael (Sharon) Davis, David J. (Kathy) Davis, Jen Hill, Fran Renner, Patrick (Brenda) Davis, Sue (Len) Midthun and Helen Davis; daughter in law Roberta Davis; grandchildren Dakota (Lisa), Teela, Selena (Andy), Amanda (Alex), Jack, Charles Jr, Jamie (Adam), Jesse, Joey Mae, Davis, Sarah, Benjamin (Amy) Adam (Brittiany) and Alex; great grandchildren Marina, Aurora, Autumn and Jennings and by sisters in law Janet Patterson and Carol Larson. George is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



George was preceded in death by his parents; son Charles Davis Sr; three brothers Clifford, Phillip and Richard (Arlene); sister Tootsie (George) Pelot; sons in law Don Hill and Ben Renner; brothers in law Harvey Patterson, Huntz Larson and Gordon Luebeck and by his sister in law Beverly (Royce) Savage. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 5 to July 6, 2019