George E. Belknap
Wisconsin Rapids - George E. Belknap, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Burial will take place, with full military honors, at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and on Saturday, December 14, 2019 beginning at 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Belknap family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
George was born July 31,1942 in Wisconsin Rapids to Namen and Lola (Piget) Belknap. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1960. George served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard in the 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Division, which he began serving at the age of 17. He attended boot camp at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and in 1961, the regiment was activated to Fort Lewis in Washington for the call up of the Berlin Crisis. After completing his service, he graduated from "the school of hard knocks." George was ahead of his time, in 1976 he built his own solar home. He went on to develop a small homestead in Rudolph, WI. He worked his butt off, however, George felt that there was "no future in milking cows on a small scale." He went on to build a beautiful cabin with the help of family and friends in northern WI. George took great pride in the clubs that he was a member of. George was a part of the Stan Plis Sportsman's League and the Rudolph River Rovers Snowmobile Club. He was the River Rover's president for 19 years. He even took a memorable snowmobile trip to Yellowstone National Park. He loved to be outside fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, and canoeing. When he wasn't enjoying these activities, he would often be found working outside with his tractor. He married his sweetheart, Patty Grover, on August 15th, 1992 at Powers Bluff County Park in Arpin, WI. In 2015, they went on their dream trip to Alaska, where they followed the Gold Rush Trail from Skagway, Alaska to Dawson in the Yukon Territory. George stated that "If I would have gone to Alaska when I wanted to earlier, I would have been a resident." He is loved and will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his children: Christine (Jan) Totzke, Aaron Steuck, and Nicole (Jake Ruesch) Grover; his grandson, Nikk (Jammie) Belknap-Dallman; his great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Dallman and Freyja Dallman; his siblings, Judy (Myron) John and LoAnn Belknap; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Joy Belknap.
"Did I do everything right - no -, but I did the best I could." - George
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019