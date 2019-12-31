|
George F. Swetz
Blenker - George F. Swetz, 88, of Blenker, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
George was born January 25, 1931 to the late Steven and Helen (Vanek) Swetz. He was a graduate of Auburndale High School.
George was married 68 years wonderful years, to the love of his life, Marie (Ceresero) on August 8, 1951 at St. Therese's Catholic Church in Rothschild. George served in the 25th MRU 8 Army Korean War from 1951-1953. He was honorably discharged.
After returning from the service, he worked with his father, Steve, in the family owned business Swetz Oil Company. Later, George purchased the business and was joined by his two sons, George C. and Jim, who then purchased the business in 1991 from George and Marie. Swetz Oil Company remains under the ownership of George C. and Helen Swetz.
George and Marie also owned and operated a gift shop, Roadside Gallery, in Blenker, from 1987 to 2004.
George was a devoted member of Saint Kilian's Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, usher and cemetery sexton. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as the American Legion post 468.
The joy of his heart was his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of faith, generosity, kindness and dedication.
George is lovingly survived by his wife, Marie, his three children, George C. (Helen) Swetz of Auburndale, WI, Jim (Donna) Swetz of Panama City, FL and Victoria (Brian) Foltz of Marshfield, WI. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Pamela Swetz, Cindy (John) Dooley, Debbie (Josh) Duwe, Helen (Nathan) Tonnancour, Matthew (Kristine) Swetz, Danny (Rachel) Swetz, Neil (Kayla) Swetz, Zachary (Susan) Swetz, ReAnnin (Kiel) Des Jarlais, and 16 great-grandchildren, Sophia Swetz-Wanta, George and Jack Dooley, Enzo and Anna Duwe, Max and Quinn Tonnancour, Jack and Grant Swetz, Kai and Elodie Swetz, Tye, Theo and Elin Swetz, Kashdyn and Keinzley Des Jarlais. He is further survived by two sisters, Laurina Draxler of Auburndale, WI and Charlene Moscinski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
George was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Arlene Hayes, and two grandsons, Steven George and George Robert Swetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker, WI on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. by Father Murali Rayappan. Visitation will take place at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield on Thursday, January 2, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Friday, January 3, at St. Kilian's Catholic Church from 9 A.M. until service time. The Knights of Columbus Council 4646 will lead the rosary at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday during the visitation. Burial will take place at St. Kilian's Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors. George's nine grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Marshfield Medical Center Heart Failure Clinic, General Internal Medicine and Ascension Hospice Care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020