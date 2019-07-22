|
George J. (Jack) Steele
Nekoosa - George J. Steele (Jack), 84, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away on July 18, 2019 in Port Edwards, WI.
George was born on October 20, 1934 to George and Mildred Steele. He married Carol Ann Schneck on October 23, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wi. George worked 46 years as a tool and dye maker.
George is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Charles (Susan) Steele, Dawn (John) Hubman, and Sandra (Cory) Callahan; Grandchildren, Nathan, Casey, Danielle, Samantha, Michaela, Aubrey, and Erin; Great-grandchildren, Mathew, McKenna, Theo, and Haidenne, sister Nancy (Ron) Bortz.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019