Wisconsin Rapids - Georgia C. Cummings, 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bancroft Baptist Church. Pastor Jeffrey Silha will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation, for family and friends, will begin at 9:00 A.M. and go until the time of the funeral service, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Cummings Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Georgia was born April 13, 1945 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Edward and Etta (Hart) Blair. After high school, she worked at The Evening News. She met Carl Cummings, who became the love of her life and best friend. They were married on July 2, 1966 in Pickford, MI. Georgia and Carl were blessed with 52 years of wonderful memories together. The couple had a special nightly ritual of sharing a big bowl of popcorn, before going to sleep. She deeply loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. Georgia was especially known for making chocolate chips cookies and other treats for her family and friends.



Georgia is survived by her loving husband, Carl; her son, Mark (Carmen) Cummings; her grandsons: Avery, Thomas, Dylan, and Austin; her sister, Mary Burmeister; her sisters-in-law, Anne Attoe and Phyllis Cummings; and her brother-in-law, Bob Cummings; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law: Jim Burmeister, Gerald Cummings, Frank Cummings, Albion Cummings, and Arnold Beggs; she is further preceded in death by her sisters-in-law: Marion Cummings, Patricia Cummings, and Dorothy Beggs.