Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nekoosa Community Center
416 Crestview Lane
Nekoosa, WI
1936 - 2020
Nekoosa - Georgiana L. Werhniak, age 83 of Nekoosa, WI died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the Nekoosa Community Center (416 Crestview Lane) in Nekoosa, WI.

Georgiana was born July 16, 1936 in Chicago, IL to George and Anna (Dvorak) Vesecky. She graduated from the local high school, took many classes offered in college, mainly horticulture. Her last job was being a Hospital receptionist in the ER, prior to that, a data entry operator for many years. She married Eugene Werhniak in Wildwood, IL, he died in 2013.

Georgiana's biggest passion was her family. She was very devoted to each and every one of them. Her dog, Hope, meant the world to her also, hope has been with her for 16 years now and remains with family. Georgiana loved flowers and birds. She had quite a green thumb when it came to her flowers and she loved to look up all the different birds in her bird book. She really loved to travel and see new things. Her sense of humor kept us all laughing!

Georgiana is survived by her children: Raymond (Jody) Njust, Bob (Carri) Njust, Kristine (Leon) Somers, grandchildren: Kristin Matthews, Kimberly Christianson, Katelyn Somers, Karly Njust, Cheyanne Njust, Nicole Njust, Anthony Njust, great-grandchildren: Kendall Christianson, Grayson Christianson, Miles Christianson, Drew Matthews, Skylar Samples, Mason Ruefer and her pet dog Hope.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, brothers Rudy Vesecky and Bob Vesecky and sister-in-law Emma Vesecky.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Georgiana's name at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Aspirus Home and Hospice Care for the excellent care given to Georgiana.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
