Gerald "Jerry" Tosch
Wisconsin Rapids - Gerald "Jerry" Tosch, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Pioneer Cemetery.
Jerry was born July 13, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to William and Alice (McConnell) Tosch. He married Susan L. Bollman on October 17, 1959 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Jerry was employed as a truck driver for Allied Chemical and later retired from Pittsville Homes.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan; three children, David (Jeni) Tosch of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Lorie (Al) Olski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Anne (Jim) Kuehl of Neillsville, WI; nine grandchildren, Lara, Josh, Aaron, Ryan, Lexi, Jessie, Cole, Cade and Cody; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosie Schroeder and Marcella Lovesee, both of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Tosch.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019