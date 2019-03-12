Geraldine C. Peterson



Wisconsin Rapids - Geraldine C. Peterson, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be designated to the .



Geraldine was born February 4, 1933 in Wild Rose to Lyle and Ramona (Steinberg) Radloff. She married George W. Peterson in September 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died May 30, 1999. In earlier years Geraldine was employed as a telephone operator at Wood County Telephone Company and also as a baker at Sentry Foods.



Geraldine was a former member of the Ladies Elks, her Bunko Group and of bowling leagues. She was a very sweet, loving and caring person. She would do anything for her family that she loved very much. We will dearly miss her.



She is survived by five children Mike (Tori) Peterson, Debra (Dave) Brown, Thomas Peterson, Mark (Lynn) Peterson and Kurt Peterson; 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant grandson Justin Peterson and her sister Gloria Nate.



The Peterson family would like to thank Arborview Court for their commitment to excellence when it comes to the care of their residents. Also to Heartland Hospice for their great care of Geraldine.



Thanks for giving us the freedom and understanding to make our mistakes without judging. We love you! Thanks!