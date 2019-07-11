|
|
Geraldine I. Behselich
Pittsville - Geraldine I. Behselich, 92, Pittsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville, with Father Nathan and Father James Esser officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Michael Edwards, Kurt Bray, Luke Schwanebeck, Paul and Ryan Cournoyer, Jason, Brad, Chad, Cole, and Aaron Behselich, Josh Fox, and Pat Bray. The visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville. A Parish Council of Catholic Women rosary service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Geraldine Irna Behselich was born on November 30, 1926 in Waukegan, IL to Joseph and Selma (Zahn) Hasenohrl.
She attended St. Anastasia Grade School Waukegan, IL, Long School in the Town of Richfield, Sacred Heart Parochial School, Marshfield and Marshfield Senior High School.
She married George Fred Behselich, from Pittsville, WI on June 1, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Marshfield, Wisconsin.
She and her husband George farmed with George's parents Pittsville, WI from 1946-1951. They later moved the family to a dairy farm on Polish Road, Pittsville and farmed from 1951 - 1956. In 1956 they moved to a dairy farm in the Town of Sherry and farmed there till 1960. With the passing of George's father in 1960, the family moved back to the home dairy farm, Pittsville and later went into business with sons Dennis and Paul and switched from milking Guernsey's to raising hogs until 1983. She and her husband George moved near family in Canyon Texas, residing there for 7 years and 1 year in Kingman, Arizona near family, later residing back at the home farm in Pittsville, Wisconsin.
She was a member of Saint Joachim's Catholic Church, Pittsville, the Parish Council of Catholic Women, served on the Parish Council and was a member the National Farmers Organization for 12 years.
In 2013 she and husband George enjoyed the Behselich Farm 100 year centennial celebration/reunion. In 2016 she and husband George, along with family, celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. On June 1, 2019 they celebrated 73 years of marriage.
She was totally devoted to her family and it was done by her actions and not so much by her words. When a new member of the family arrived a St. Gerard medal was pinned to the tiny T-shirt and the baby was showered with love and tenderness. She was a very good cook, although she would say otherwise. Over the years she made delicious bars, homemade bread and other deserts up until recently and they were given to out the family when visiting. She had boundless energy and kept everything on a strict schedule even up until her passing. In her younger years she always had a big garden and in late summer you would see row after row of canned vegetables, peaches, applesauce and other goodies. Occasionally she would make fried donuts, (what a treat) and waffles for the grandkids after Sunday Mass. When the kids left and she had more time on her hands she would sew crafts, dozens of lap quilts and over the years made 75 Christmas tree skirts for family and friends.
She and George rarely missed Sunday Mass and participated in the First Friday and First Saturday devotions. She offered up prayers many times a day for all her entire family. Her devotion to family and faith left behind something very precious… the beauty of a Christian Catholic faith and the knowledge of the love of Christ that will last forever.
"God Bless you Mom and thank you for all you have done …from all your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. You will be missed. "
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, George, and their children, Dennis Behselich, Donald (Marcia) Behselich, Charlotte (Bill) Bray, Colleen Schwanebeck, Analee (Randy) Peterson, Paul (Sue) Behselich, Mark (Wendy) Behselich, Phillip (Linda) Behselich, Lynette (Larry) Stenz, Joseph (Sandy) Behselich and Alan Behselich. She is also survived by 46 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Virginia Emerich of Waukegan, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Raymond Schwanebeck, a daughter-in-law, Cathy (Grobe) Behselich, 2 grandsons, Nathan Fox and Eric Cournoyer, a great grandson, Kielante Behselich, 2 brothers, Hilmer and Gordan Hasenohrl and a sister, Eileen Frank.
The family wishes to thank members of Inclusa, Apirus Riverview Hospital personnel, social services at Edenbrook and Aspirus Hospice Care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019