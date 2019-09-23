|
|
G.H. "Bill" Cole
Port Edwards - G. H. (Bill) Cole, age 88, of Port Edwards, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with sarcoma cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Vance Elzinga and Jeff Tyberg will officiate. Military Rites will be provided by the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post #9. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at Babcock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the Riverview UW Cancer Center or Faith Reformed Church.
Bill was born January 2, 1931 in Wisconsin Rapids to Guy and Laura "Beryl" (Dickenson) Cole. He graduated from Pittsville High School in 1950. He married Phyllis Frost on October 8, 1952 in Babcock and was blessed with 67 years of marriage. Bill served in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War Era. He was awarded the Air Force Maintenance Man of the Year in 1954.
Bill was employed at the Water Regulatory Board in Babcock for four years and by Georgia Pacific Corporation for 34 years. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, camping and attending his grandchildren's sports and events. He was a member of the American Legion Post #9, and served on the Port Edwards Credit Union Board for 20 years.
Bill was privileged to have gone on the Honor Flight in 2013 with his daughter. He was well known for maintenance participation in churches and helping others. Family was most important, his role as husband, dad and grandpa were number one!
He is survived by his by his wife Phyllis, daughter Connie (Randy) Olsen of Wautoma, grandchildren Ryan (Amy) Davis, Leslie (Jeff) Paschall and Matthew (Terry) Davis, great grandchildren William, Cole, Miles and Lilly Paschall and Leah, Logan and Brady Davis, and by his sister Judy (Richard) Johnson. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his brothers Duane and Peter Cole and his sister Virginia "Ginny" Critser.
Our most sincere gratitude goes out to Aspirus Riverview UW Cancer Center, Ascension Hospice, House of the Dove, Faith Reformed Church and the many friends for their love, thoughts, prayers, visits and phone calls. God's blessings to all!
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019