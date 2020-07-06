1/1
Gilbert A. Pecher
Gilbert A. Pecher

Wisconsin Rapids - Gilbert Arthur Pecher passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 78, with family by his side.

He was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on August 26, 1941 to Arthur and Gladys (Tessmer) Pecher. He was raised in Athens, WI and moved to Wisconsin Rapids at the age of 18. He worked for Ginter Bros. Sawmill and Preway Inc. before joining Consolidated Papers where he worked until retiring as Production Superintendent after 35 years of service. Two years later he joined Riverview Hospital as a part time groundskeeper and was later hired full time in Plant Operations until his retirement in 2016

Gil enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and summer vacations with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his trips to Canada.

Gil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly (Provost). Daughters Robin (Bryan) Dworak of Egg Harbor, Nichole (Bo) DeDeker Stevens Point, Angie (Christian)Feutz Wisconsin Rapids. Proud grandfather of BJ Dworak, Milwaukee, Asha Pecher and Regan Feutz, Wisconsin Rapids and 3 step grandsons; Dylan, Ben and Zack DeDeker. Brother, Roger (Karen) Pecher of Sherry and Goddaughter Sue Pecher of Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gordon and James.

Visitation will be from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Private services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Peter Plagenz and Pastor Lucas Proeber followed by internment at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Serving as Pallbearer's are Gil's nephews - Brian Pecher, Norbert Pecher, James Pecher Jr., Kevin Provost, Rodney Provost, and Scott Ubinger.

A special thank you to Deirde, Dorothy, and Stacy of Marshfield Clinic Cancer Unit and the Ascension Hospice caregivers for their compassionate and loving care.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up at a later date.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
