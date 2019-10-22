|
Gladys I. Sawaska
Wisconsin Rapids - Gladys I. Sawaska, age 100, of Wisconsin Rapids, walked into the arms of her Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service on Friday at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Gladys was born August 26, 1919 in Milladore, WI to Claus and Katherine (Van Der Pan) Hoeneveld. Gladys had a rough start to life, with her mother passing away when she was two years old, and her brother, Theodore, being killed when he was only 16. Yet, she was surrounded by family in the town of Vesper. Her family started the Vesper City Band as well as ran the Vesper newspaper, and she liked to reminisce about the music that was always in their home. She attended school only through the 8th grade, then worked alongside her sister, Syble, cleaning mansions in Wisconsin Rapids. She married LaVern Weiss in 1939. The marriage ended in divorce, and she raised their 3 daughters by herself, giving perms to neighbors and fanning paper at the Consolidated Mill. She married William Sawaska on November 11, 1960. They had one daughter together. He proceeded her in death in 1997.
Everyone who knew Gladys will remember her for her sweet disposition. Always putting others wants before her own. If she was ever upset, she didn't show it - but instead took out her frustration by baking bread or some other treat. Gladys had a green thumb, and always had beautiful flowers. She loved vacations "up north" and having her daughter drive her around to look at the fall colors. She was always very proud of her Dutch heritage - both of her parents came to America from Friesland in the early 1900's.
Gladys had a strong faith in Jesus. She could always be found watching Mother Angelica, Joni Erickson Tada or some other Christian program on TV. She always had time to spend with Jesus. She loved her family deeply, and always had warm lemon bars when we would stop by to visit.
Gladys is survived by her children: LaVonne (Jere) Newby, Judith (James) Barton and Katherine (Douglas) Hafenbredl; her grandchildren: Douglas (Mary) Newby, Michelle (Jeffrey) Zimmerman, Jackie Barton (Tim) Johnson, James (Pamela) Barton Jr., Kim Cabino, Marcie Weiss, George Carstensen, Molly Hafenbredl (Logan) Einerson and Abby Hafenbredl; her 11 Great Grandchildren; her 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and sister-in-law, Elaine Tetzloff.
She is preceded in death by her husband William; a young son James Weiss; her daughter, Linda Weiss; her parents, Claus and Katherine Hoeneveld; her brother, Theodore Hoeneveld; her sister, Syble Hoeneveld-Gotzmann; her grandson, Terry J. Newby, and all of her brothers/sisters-in-law, except one.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids (both Assisted and Memory Care), where Gladys has lived for the last 6 years, Heartland Hospice and the caring folks at Inclusa.
From Gladys: "Lord, thank you, that you have given us, your children, eternal life here and now. We know that unspeakable joy is waiting for us".
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019