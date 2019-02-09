|
Glendon "Peter" C. Collins
King - Glendon "Peter" C. Collins, age 90, of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Stetsonville, WI on April 11, 1928 to the late Lloyd and Theresa (Kriplien) Collins. Glendon served with the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952, during the Korean Conflict. He was active with the AMVETS as well as serving with the Honor Guard at King. He had various occupations throughout his life including working alongside his son Tim as a self employed carpenter. In his younger years, he enjoyed pitching for his fast pitch softball team. While residing at the Veterans Home, he crafted many items in the woodshop and later got into making ceramics. He was blessed with a servant heart, dedicating over 3500 volunteer hours for the Wisconsin Veterans Home.
Survivors include children: Tim (Debra) Collins of Auburndale; Kerry Collins of Marshfield; Corinne Bradley of GA; Yvonne (Jordan) Niemuth of AK; and Jolene Jones of NE; grandchildren: Matthew, Mary Jo, Caleb, Micah, Lindsey, Nathan, Beth, Ben, James, Jeremiah, Julia, Joshua, Jessica, Jenese, Jasmin, Jacob, Sean, Chris, Tonya, Melissa, and Adam. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and four brothers: Gordon, Kenneth, Ronnie, and Connie.
Glendon was preceded in death by his significant other, Betty; sons, Kristan and Alan; brothers, Roy and Dale; and sisters, Lavila, Marjorie and Harriet.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019