|
|
Glenwood Knorr
Wisconsin Rapids - Glenwood Knorr, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Renaissance Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the First Congregational Church- UCC in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Jake Close will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.
Glenn was born February 13, 1922 in Beaver Dam, WI to Albert and Henrietta (Bal) Knorr. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat infantry platoon officer in Italy during World War II. After the war, Glenn graduated from UW- Madison in 1947 with a BA in accounting. He married Bette Allington on January 2, 1946.
Glenn was called back to service and served during the Korean War as a liaison and finance officer. While in Korea he was notified that he had past all requirements to become a certified public accountant. After returning from WWII, Glenn started his own accounting business in Beaver Dam, WI. He then moved to Wausau, WI to work for Wipfli Ullrich. Having an interest in computers, Glenn also worked for IBM. He went back to accounting for Steffke Freight in Wausau, WI. In 1957, Glenn and John Sebastian bought Wisconsin Valley Concrete Co. in Wisconsin Rapids, WI where he worked until his retirement in 1987.
During those years Glenn was president of the Wisconsin Concrete Block Association, president of Wisconsin Redi-Mix Concrete Association, president of the Wisconsin Rapids Chamber of Commerce, president of Wisconsin Rapids Kiwanis Club and also served as district governor of Kiwanis International. Glenn was a member of the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Rapids Habitat for Humanity and was active in the construction of the first nine homes built by them.
Glenn loved traveling with Bette, whether it was in their 5th wheel camper or Glenn's plane. They also traveled abroad to see the world. Glenn enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his two sons. He enjoyed golfing and playing bridge and cribbage with his family, his buddies and grandsons. But his favorite thing to do was spend time with family.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Bette, daughter Patricia (Jack) Roeker, son Gregory (Hanna) Knorr, daughter Kristine (John) O'Day and daughter-in-law Cynthia Knorr. He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Sonnenberg, Joshua Roeker, Jared (Shannon) Roeker, Melissa (Jeff) Jaggers, Adam (Katie) Knorr, Jennifer Knorr, Melanie (Eric) Streekstra, Travis (Mick) Knorr, John (Jessica) O'Day IV and Corey (Sondra) O'Day. He will be missed by many more great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maraleen (Donald), his son Steven and infant son, Robert.
Memorial can be designated to Habitat for Humanity (P.O. Box 1134, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-1134).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019