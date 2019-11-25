Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Gloria J. Trzebiatowski


1942 - 2019
Gloria J. Trzebiatowski Obituary
Gloria J. Trzebiatowski

Wisconsin Rapids - Gloria J. Trzebiatowski, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate, burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.

Gloria was born March 8, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids to Edward and Edna (Gaetke) Korslin. She married Lawrence Trzebiatowski on October 7, 1961 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Gloria was employed as a sales associate at Kohl's in Milwaukee, WI, retiring in April 1999. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting & sewing and especially spoiling both her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Gloria was a very loving person and enjoyed helping others whenever she could. She was a member of St. Lawrence Church.

Gloria is survived by her husband Lawrence Trzebiatowski, son Jeffrey (Candy) Trzebiatowski, daughters: Kristine Gilbertson, Pamela (fiancé Ellis) Dieter, Julie (Thomas) Kronenburg, Angela (Michael) Popp, grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Mario, Brad, Josh, Ryan, Thomas II, Melissa, Mariah, Elizabeth, Kayla, Hope, Isabella, 16 ½ great-grandchildren and is further survived by many brothers, sisters, brother & sister in-laws, many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother at birth Edward Jr, brothers: Gerald & George Korslin, sister Diane Korslin, mother & father in-law Boniface & Magdaline (Tetzloff) Trzebiatowski, sister-in-law Margery and brother-in-law Leroy Trzebiatowski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cranberry Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care and support given to mom.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
