Gordon D. Hofer
1961 - 2020
Gordon D. Hofer

Wisconsin Rapids - Gordon D. Hofer, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

A memorial visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time.

Gordon was born February 1, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Albert and Doris (Young) Hofer. He was a press operator and circulation manager for the Daily Tribune in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, held various manufacturing jobs and in the later years was a bar manager for Jammers Bar. .

Gordon is survived by three children, Nichole (Bob) Goetz, Travis (Katie) Hofer, and Adam (Jen) Hofer; seven grandchildren; twelve brothers and sisters, Kathy Molepske, Kevin (Laurie) Hofer, Glenn Hofer, Steve (Dawn) Hofer, Frank (Tricia) Hofer, Linda (Greg) Bardonner, Herb Hofer, Paul (Mary) Hofer, Karen (Gary) Haughn, Sally (Dan) Weimer, Joyce Hofer and Denise Hofer; first wife, Char; two stepchildren, Alisha Ostrum and Cody Ostrum and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Drmolka; second wife, Deann; brother, Jason Hofer

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to hold a Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
