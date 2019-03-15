Gordon R. Dakins



Wisconsin Rapids - Gordon R. Dakins, 74, Town of Saratoga, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.



Services will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors conducted by VFW Post 2534 of Wisconsin Rapids will be at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. A time of visitation will also take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Dakins Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Gordon was born October 17, 1944 in Stevens Point to Wilbur and Eva (Clendenning) Dakins. He married Marilyn Saeger Smalley on November 7, 1981 in the Town of Saratoga. Gordon served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967, at various bases in the United States and overseas in the Philippines, Japan, and Guam.



He was employed at Consolidated Papers for several years and then with 3M for 25 years, then retiring from Imation in 2003, after 7 years of service. Gordon enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle, taking trips, going for walks, woodworking, watching the birds and squirrels, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is loved and will be deeply missed.



Gordon is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dakins; his daughter, Deanna (Brian) Nikolai; his step-son, Robert (Sandra) Smalley; his grandchildren: Holden Nagel, Collin Nikolai, Kaitlyn Nikolai, and Madelyn Nikolai; his step-grandchildren: Jeffrey Abrahamson, Samantha Smalley, Joseph Smalley, Andrew Smalley, and Paige Smalley; his brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Mary Dakins; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-brother-in-law, Elaine and Dennis Olson and Emily Saeger; he is further survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Gordon is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Mila Smalley; his step-son, Thomas Smalley, and his nephew, Jeffrey Dakins.



