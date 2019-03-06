Gregory A. "Banger" Ubinger



Nekoosa - Gregory A. "Banger" Ubinger, age 66, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.



Memorial services for Greg will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Nekoosa.



Greg was born on August 2, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to LaVerne and Dorothy (Bautz) Ubinger. He married Lorna M. Boyles on June 29, 1973 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Greg worked as a receiving clerk for Domtar Papers in Nekoosa for over 44 years, retiring in May of 2014.



Greg was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He liked to ride his motorcycle and take camping trips to Long Lake in the Rice Lake area with "the gang." Greg had the privilege of coaching his sons Travis and Tyler for flag football and youth wrestling.



Greg is survived by his wife Lorna, mother Dorothy Ubinger, sons Travis (Stacy) Ubinger and Tyler Ubinger, grandchild Clayton Pralle, brother Lonne (Amy) Ubinger, sisters Marla (Mark) Maxwell and Renee (Lance) Nieman, sisters-in-law Karen (Larry) Ruesch, Diane (John) Czerniak and Marilyn (Lee) Lamb, brother-in-law Douglas (Laura) Boyles.



He was preceded in death by his father LaVerne Ubinger and in-laws Frank and Adeline Boyles.



Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary