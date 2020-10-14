Gregory J. Dove
Little Chute - Gregory J. Dove, age 50, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on July 31, 1970, the son of John and Barb (Arneson) Dove. Greg married the love of his life and best friend, Melinda Blair, on June 9, 2001. He was employed at Ledgeview Partners. Greg loved all sports, and especially was a huge fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Knicks . Greg enjoyed golfing, watching cooking shows , grilling out and spending his evenings sitting around the fire with family and friends . He loved his kids fiercely and was always their biggest fan.
Greg is survived by his wife, Mindy; children: Adam, Gabe, Chloe, and Garit; father, John Dove; siblings: Terry (Kim) Dolan, William Dove, Samuel Dove, Patrick Dove, Patricia (Timothy) Rottler, and Beth McSweeney; brother and sister-in-laws: Blanche Dove, Eric (Patti) Blair, and Janelle (Patrick) Johnson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Dove; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Dayle Blair; and brothers, Gary Dove and Tim Dolan.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 and due to the current pandemic restrictions, it will be limited to close family only. Friends and relatives may view the funeral on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after 5:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
We would like to thank the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital for their incredible care for Greg and our family. We would also like to thank Casey Walker for taking care of our family through this difficult time.
All who knew Greg appreciated his wonderful sense of humor and ease with making others laugh! He will be greatly missed by his family, relatives and friends.