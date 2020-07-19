Gregory N. Wipfli
Wisconsin Rapids - Gregory N. Wipfli, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted after the service. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4:00 P.M. and go until the time of the service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Wipfli family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
Greg was born December 10, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids to Elmer and Helen (Ferk) Wipfli. After high school, Greg enlisted in the United States Army where he was a member of the Tank Company 33rd Infantry Regiment stationed in the Panama Canal during the Korean War. Greg enlisted under the Buddy Program with three of his friends from the area. The Buddy Program allows a recruit and up to five friends to enlist and train in the Army together. Greg was honored to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight along with his friends from the Buddy Program on May 12, 2012.
Greg married Lydia (Dolly) Maerz on May 20, 1961. He started his employment at Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Company in 1956 and retired as a Shipping Room Supervisor in 1993. Once retried, Greg worked his summers as a County Park Ranger at Lake Dexter County Park until 2012. Greg and his wife, Dolly were also owners of The Dog House Bar in Wisconsin Rapids from 1973 to 1984. Greg had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, camping, spending time in the great outdoors and being with his family. He was also a member of the Stan Plis Sportsman's League.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Dolly; his sons, Mark (Lisa) Wipfli and Kevin (Heather) Wipfli; grandchildren: Kasandra (Tyler) Enkro, Aubrey (Justin) Derezinski, Shamaira (fiancé-Isaac) Wipfli, Megan Wipfli, Jacob Wipfli, and Hailey Wipfli; great-grandchildren: Aria, Maya, Hayden, and Harlow; brother, Michael (Scout) Wipfli; sister, Mary (Scott) Boellaard; nieces, Diane (Michael) Podawiltz and Brittany (James) Estle; nephew, Wesley Goodwin; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen Wipfli; in-laws, William and Lydia Maerz; brother-in-law, Ray (Emma) Maerz; and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and CNA's from Aspirus Hospice Care for the kindness and compassion shown to Greg and our family this past week.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Greg's honor to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight out of Wausau, Wisconsin to support our nation's heroes. https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/