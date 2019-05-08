Gregory S. Krings



Wisconsin Rapids - Gregory S. Krings, age 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, May 5, 2019 on his land in Jackson County, WI.



The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. William Menzel and Fr. Patric will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday and Friday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Greg was born July 5, 1966 in Marshfield, WI to Harvey and Florence (Weinfurter) Krings. He married the love of his life, Brenda K. Linzmaier on May 27, 1989 in Milladore, WI. Greg was employed at Solarus (Wood County Telephone Co.) for over 30 years, most recently as Director of Finance.



Greg enjoyed life to the fullest. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and brother, as well as a generous friend. He was a music enthusiast, with a special love for classic country. He was a role model to many and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.



Greg is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; three children, Josh, Macyn and Zackary, all of Wisconsin Rapids; five siblings, Dennis (Sue) Krings of Arpin, Donnie (Cindy) Krings of Milladore, Gary (Norma) Krings of Nekoosa, Sue (Randy) Seidl of Marshfield and Dave (Mary Jo) Krings of Sherry; and he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Greg was preceded in death by his parents.