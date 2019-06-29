|
H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson
- - H. Maxwell Hughson (Max) died peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019.
Max was born July 31, 1923 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He married Elizabeth (Betsy) Northup Jackes June 24, 1950.
Max graduated from the University of Toronto where he acquired both undergraduate and Masters degrees in Chemical Engineering.
While he lived and worked in Canada, the U.S. and abroad, Max spent a majority of his high-level professional years in the Pulp and Paper industry at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, was national president of PIMA (Paper Industry Management Association), and was actively involved in several other professional organizations.
Max was an indoors and outdoors renaissance man: an avid skier, golfer, tennis player, curler, traveler, boater and fisherman, bridge player, reader, continuous learner, joke teller and robust laugher, skeet shooter, church senior warden, Rotary president, fixer of all things, and all-around putterer.
He was a devoted partner and companion to his wife, an even-keeled and unflappable teacher to his four children (he was a great dad), and a dedicated and steadfast friend. His quiet confidence, intelligence, high integrity, unwavering convictions, and reasoned approach instilled trust and confidence with his team members and workmates as well as with everyone who knew and loved him.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betsy J Hughson, his four children: Wendy E Hughson of Portland, OR, H Eric Hughson, MD (Alana) of Bend, OR, EJane Hughson-Myers (Monty) of Houston, TX, and Jill Hughson Muth (Andy) of Seattle, WA and each of their families, as well as many other extended family members living throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The family will host a Celebration of Life later this summer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 29, 2019