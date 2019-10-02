Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
320 Oak St.
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson


1923 - 2019
H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson Obituary
H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson

Wisconsin Rapids - Please join us at the CELEBRATION OF LIFE for H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson. Max lived a long and rich life: he was born July 31, 1923, and died June 25, 2019.

The Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located at 320 Oak St., Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 54494.

Many thanks to the Caregivers in the Memory Care section at The Waterford. We appreciate all your thoughtfulness.

Please send any memorials to St. John's Outreach Program.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.