|
|
H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson
Wisconsin Rapids - Please join us at the CELEBRATION OF LIFE for H. Maxwell (Max) Hughson. Max lived a long and rich life: he was born July 31, 1923, and died June 25, 2019.
The Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located at 320 Oak St., Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 54494.
Many thanks to the Caregivers in the Memory Care section at The Waterford. We appreciate all your thoughtfulness.
Please send any memorials to St. John's Outreach Program.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019