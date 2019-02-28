Services
Hans Ziemann
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hans F. Ziemann


Hans F. Ziemann Obituary
Hans F. Ziemann

Wisconsin Rapids - Hans F. Ziemann, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids.

Memorial services for Hans will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Pastor Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM.

Hans was born on September 10, 1934 in Belgard, Germany to the late Erich and Emma (Belter) Ziemann. Hans and his fiancé Irma Tybauer moved to the United States in 1956. They were married on May 18, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chicago, Illinois. Hans worked as a machinist and plant manager for Bridgeport Herring in Elgin, Illinois, retiring in 2000.

Hans was a big Chicago sports fan and was also a big fan of Bundesliga Soccer. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play various sports as they grew up. His other interests including fishing, playing golf, dancing and listening to music from Germany.

Hans is survived by his wife Irma, sons Uwe Ziemann, Rolf (Eileen) Ziemann and Ron (Amy) Ziemann; grandchildren Eric (Jaime) Ziemann, Brandon (Maura) Ziemann and Logan Ziemann; great-grandchildren Campbell, Caroline, Maeve and baby boy Ziemann due in September; brothers Lothar (Gisela) Ziemann and Guenter (Helga) Ziemann; sister Renate Hozte.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Lothar Hozte.

Hans' family would like to thank the staffs of Atrium Post Acute Care and Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids for the kind and compassionate care given to him.

Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
