Harold E. Clark Jr.
Harold E. Clark Jr.

Wisconsin Rapids - South Wood County Business Executive and National Transportation Industry Leader, Harold E. Clark Jr., died peacefully in Wisconsin Rapids on September 13, 2020 at the age of 93.

He was born July 28, 1927 in Rudolph, WI. His family moved to Chicago. He married his sweetheart, Joan Newman, in 1946. Harold started his career in transportation as a truck mechanic at CW Transport, a less-than-truckload carrier founded by his father, Harold Clark Sr., and uncle, Arthur Clark. Harold rose through the ranks and various positions until he became president in 1976, a position he held until his retirement in 1988 at the Wisconsin Rapids General Office. At his retirement, CW Transport had grown to a $165 million carrier, respected throughout the shipping industry for its superior level of service.

Because of his leadership skills, Harold was called on to serve in various national and statewide transportation organizations. Those positions included: Regional Vice President and member of the American Trucking Association (ATA); Chairman of the Regular Common Carrier Conference of the ATA; Member, Board of Directors of the Middlewest Freight Bureau; President of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association; and President of the Wisconsin Valley Traffic Club. Harold was also awarded the Frank Babbit Award by the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association for his outstanding service to the transportation industry.

The South Wood County business community also recognized Harold's administrative and executive leadership skills. He served on the board of directors of the South Wood County Economic Development Corporation and Preway Manufacturing. He was also a member of: Bull's Eye Country Club, Elks Club, and the Upriver Gun Club. In the 1970's Harold served as President of the Wisconsin Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. His community spirit and willingness to serve helped build organizations that will live on, benefiting others after his passing.

Harold was a licensed pilot. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren, friends and City Point Hunting Club members. He could also be found golfing with his family, friends and business partners at Bulls Eye Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids. His BBQ'd chicken and ribs were famous and will be missed. Harold's love and generosity to his family rippled through several generations.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Newman) Clark. They were married 74 years. He is further survived by his four children: Harold Clark III, Carol (Clark) Simcakowski, Janet Clark, and Joel' (Clark) Ellifson; brothers and sisters: Duane Clark, Darrel Clark, and Joy Nolan; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Harold is preceded in death by his father, Harold Clark Sr., his mother, Lenora Clark, two sisters: Larece Nykaza and Vivian LaVigne; and a brother, Morris Clark.

A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 12:30 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harold's life. A private family service will follow, with Father Joseph Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in the Town of Grand Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duck's Unlimited (www.ducks.org/Wisconsin).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
