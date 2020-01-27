|
Harold E. Nelson
Nekoosa - Harold Emil Nelson (Bucky), 73, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, succumbed to complications due to cancer dying peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by family on January 27, 2020.
Bucky is survived by his wife Jean Nelson of 52 years, sons Lee Nelson, Brian Nelson, and Chad Nelson (Kari), daughter, Jasmine Stebnitz, grandchildren Aiden, Prim, Kiara, Kylee, Daniel, Treyvone, and Tyree, sisters Edna Anderson (Robert) and Arlene Weeden, and many in-laws. He also had loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Bucky was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Bucky is deceased by parents, Roger and Hester Nelson, and sisters, Carol Daily (Norb), Blanch Rendmeister (Morley).
Bucky loved outdoors and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his family. He retired from Domtar paper mill after many years of working.
A special thank you to the people at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for their loving care and support during his final hours. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Feldner/Ritchay Funeral home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Funeral services for Bucky will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Jeffrey Peckham will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020