Harold M. Hamm
Wisconsin Rapids - Harold M. Hamm, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Jim Altman will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-8:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday at the Church from 9:30-10:30 AM. The family will share stories about their Dad on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Monday's edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 5 to July 6, 2019