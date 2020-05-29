Harold MeyerWaupaca - Harold A. Meyer, age 93, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Park Vista in Waupaca. He was born in Milton, WI on August 22, 1926 to Albert and Bernice (Ludeman) Meyer. Harold was united in marriage to Audree Jennings on September 9, 1948 and they settled on a farm in Stoughton, WI. They were blessed with two sons.Harold farmed most of his life until he retired in 1991. Upon retiring, he and Audree traveled all over the United States until settling on a campsite at Lake Arrowhead in Rome, WI in the summers and Florida in the winters. When traveling became too much and Audree's health starting failing, they settled in Waupaca. Harold cared for his loving wife through her tough battle with Parkinson's until she passed in 2009.Harold loved farming, fishing, socializing and always had a smile on his face whenever anyone came to visit. He truly enjoyed being around friends and family and always had time to gas up the tractor for the grandkids…..The family would like to thank the staff of Park Vista Retirement Living in Waupaca for their care, compassion and friendship that made Harold's last 16 months some of his most enjoyable. Every visit with him he commented on how much he enjoyed being there and how good the staff was to him.Survivors include: a son, Lester (Barb) Meyer of Viola; and grandchildren: Jason (Laurie) Meyer of Appleton and their children, Brittany Pizzino (fiancé Sy Calaway), Samantha Pizzino and Alex Meyer; Jessica (Jim) Lederer of Clintonville and their son Andrew; and Joshua Meyer of Shawano.Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Audree on June 2, 2009; sisters, Irene (Hank) Vierk and Viola "Ole" Woolstrum; and a son, Lee.Burial will take place in the Milton Lawn Cemetery next to his wife. A memorial celebration will be held in the future.