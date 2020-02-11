Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Harold Olson


1934 - 2020
Harold Olson Obituary
Harold Olson

Wisconsin Rapids - Harold E. Olson, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Memorial visitation will take place at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM (Noon) followed by a short family eulogy and then military rites provided by VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids.

Harold was born January 26, 1934 in Waupaca, WI to Clarence and Nora (Johnson) Olson. He married Kathleen E. Riggs on December 27, 1986 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2018. Harold held various jobs and was an active person, enjoying camping, traveling farming and his true loves were woodworking and spending time with his family.

Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Harold is survived by children, Michael (Valerie) Olson of Scandinavia, WI, Deborah (Robert) Quinonez of Denver, CO, Ricky (Sharon) Olson of Davenport, WA, Candy Nielsen of Castle Rock, CO and Anna Marie Styron of Campbellsburg, KY, Kelly Czappa of Nekoosa, WI, Robert (Jean) Kandler of Fox River Grove, IL, Russ Kandler of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Mary Kay Van Alstine of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one brother, Lawrence (Darlene) Olson of Omro, WI; and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, wife, great grandchild, Vivian Nora (3 months old); and siblings, Clarence Olson Jr., Donald Olson, Donna Olson Arendt and Richard Olson (died at birth).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
