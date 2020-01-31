|
|
Harold (Hal) Parke Bergeson
Harold (Hal) Parke Bergeson died peacefully on January 21, 2020 with his family by his side. He was 91 years old. As a veteran of WWII, an interment service will be held at Ft Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at 1:30 on February 14th. A memorial service will be held on February 15th, 2:00, at Grace Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
The son of Ragnvald and Gladys Bergeson, Hal and his two brothers were born in Chicago, IL, where he was an Eagle Scout and standout athlete on the Foreman HS baseball and football teams. Hal joined the US Army following his first semester at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN. After his tour with the 25th Infantry Division in Japan he returned to St Olaf to complete his education. His college athletic feats were recognized by his enshrinement into the St Olaf Hall of Fame in 2001. While at St Olaf Hal met the love of his life, Beverly Carlson, who would be his bride for 59 years until her passing in 2010.
Hal and Bev moved to Austin, MN in 1957 where he was a teacher and coach. In 1965 he transitioned to work for World Book. After receiving a promotion in 1972, the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids leaving many dear friends. But Hal and Bev quickly fell in love with their new state and terrific new friends. Hal loved to play golf, tennis, boat, ski but most of all enjoyed sharing the beauty of Wisconsin at the family's home on the Wisconsin River which was fondly known as "Grandma Camp" by Hal and Bev's many grandchildren.
Hal moved back to Minnesota in 2018 to be closer to two of his sons. Ever the competitor he relished his weekly Bingo nights.
Hal was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and role model with an incredibly optimistic spirit. Every day was a "great day for the race…the human race." He was the consummate "people person" who always had a story to share or an ear to listen. He was also very humble and would not have been comfortable discussing the accomplishments mentioned herein. Most importantly he was a man of faith who has now been rejoined with his beloved Bev.
Hal is survived by his sons Steve (Lynn), Dave (Gwen), Jim (Jody), and Tom (Pam) as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and his brothers Bob and Norm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in his honor.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020