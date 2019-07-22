Harold "Joe" Peterson



Wisconsin Rapids - Harold "Joe" Peterson, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



In honor of Joe's wishes, there will be no services scheduled.



Joe met the love of his life, Patricia, in the spring and they were married October 22, 1958. They went on to have 5 wonderful children, 13 much loved grandchildren and were blessed with one great-grandchild. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post #9 in Wisconsin Rapids.



Joe was a true outdoorsman with a variety of interests in gardening, woodworking, nature and vintage tools. He took pleasure in sharing his love of the outdoors with his grandchildren, teaching them about the simple joys of nature. Growing up in Ogema, Wisconsin, Joe was a protective big brother to four sisters and two brothers that he loved spending time with. He loved riding his bike around the neighborhood making friends with everyone he met and he always made time to visit his friends from the Pumpkin Shed. Joe's sense of humor is legendary and his sharing of memories kept everyone laughing.



The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their support. Memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice in Joe's memory. (Central Hospice- Wis. Rapids, 1000 E. Riverview Expressway, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. 54494) Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019